Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

