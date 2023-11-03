Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 193,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

