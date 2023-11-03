U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.