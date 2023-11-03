3,660 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

