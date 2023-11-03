Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

