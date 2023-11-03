Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.76 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

