Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $258.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.