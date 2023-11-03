Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of UHT stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

