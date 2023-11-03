Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

