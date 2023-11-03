PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 11.22%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

