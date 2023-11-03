Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys Shares of 6,593 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $360,459,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Get Our Latest Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.