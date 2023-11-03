Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 179 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

