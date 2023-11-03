Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

