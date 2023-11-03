HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $227.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

