Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,463 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 731,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $91.63 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.