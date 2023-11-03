Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 40,875 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,875 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

