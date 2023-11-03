Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,668,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.