Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.