Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 168,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $451.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

