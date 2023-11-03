SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $889,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL opened at $25.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

