Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
MGC opened at $153.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
