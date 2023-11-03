Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.