Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FCX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

