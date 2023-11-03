8,599 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $186.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

