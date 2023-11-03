D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.