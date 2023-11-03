D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

