Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 6,781 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.7 %

ABG stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.33. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $150.73 and a one year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

