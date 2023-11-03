Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 4,690 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 172.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $244.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $455.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

