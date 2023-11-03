29,183 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,546,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after buying an additional 509,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enovis by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 382,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

