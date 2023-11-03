Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.