Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.