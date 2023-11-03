30,035 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after purchasing an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SQM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.