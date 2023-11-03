Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.64 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

