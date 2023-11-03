124,223 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,266,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after buying an additional 5,055,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

KIM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

