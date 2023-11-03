Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 859.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.