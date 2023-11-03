Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.66 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

