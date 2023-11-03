Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

