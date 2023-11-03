Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 16,601 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $278.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.