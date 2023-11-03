Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 344.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.