Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.