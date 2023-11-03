Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.