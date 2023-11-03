Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $458,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DAL opened at $32.64 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

