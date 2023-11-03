Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

