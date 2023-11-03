iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 197,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

