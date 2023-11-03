Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

