HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

