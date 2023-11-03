HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 15,672 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

