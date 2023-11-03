HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.