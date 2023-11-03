HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

