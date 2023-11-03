HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,448 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

SCHH stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

