Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 400,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,312,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.84 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

